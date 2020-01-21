BUTTE - Butte police are continuing their investigation into the death of a 49-year-old man following a domestic disturbance early Monday morning.
Just before 4 AM on Monday morning, police were called to an apartment on Trinity Loop. First Aid was administered to the male, and he was taken to St. James Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say a 23-year-old woman suffered minor injuries in the same incident.
Police say that woman is currently under an investigative hold while being questioned by police. Police have not identified the victim, but say they believe the two are related.
Weapons were found at the scene that are consistent with the man's injuries. His body has been sent to the Montana State Crime Lab, and police are still waiting for toxicology and autopsy results.