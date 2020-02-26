BUTTE - On Wednesday afternoon, the woman accused of stabbing and killing her on and off again boyfriend entered a not guilty plea in district court.
Shielded by her attorney, Susan Marie Criss, 23, appeared in district court in front of Judge Robert Whelan on Wednesday.
Criss is facing a deliberate homicide charge for the stabbing death of Mark Woodgar, 49, of Butte. Five days before the incident, Criss had a child with Woodgar.
Police were called to the apartment of Criss and Woodgar on Trinity Loop early in the morning on January 20. Woodgar died from his injuries at St. James Healthcare after being stabbed in the neck.
Criss's attorney entered a not guilty plea on her behalf. If found guilty of deliberate homicide Criss could face the death penalty, life in prison or a maximum of 100 years in prison.
Judge Whelan accepted Criss's not guilty plea. He ordered Criss and her attorney must complete and submit an omnibus form by April 7, if the form is not turned in Criss will have the pretrial hearing on April 8.