Winter Weather Advisory: Gallatin and Madison counties could be seeing snow
KULR

BOZEMAN- A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of Gallatin and Madison counties.

Higher elevated areas can expect anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of snow, but the City of Bozeman, Ennis, and, West Yellowstone should avoid getting a dusting.

NOAA says snow is expected above 8000 feet with up to 9 inches over the highest peaks.

This advisory is in effect from Friday at 6 AM until Saturday.

If you are heading to a football game over the weekend that takes you over a pass in the area, allow for extra time.   

