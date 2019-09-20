Winter Weather Advisory: Gallatin and Madison counties could be seeing snow

BOZEMAN- A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of Gallatin and Madison counties.
Higher elevated areas can expect anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of snow, but the City of Bozeman, Ennis, and, West Yellowstone should avoid getting a dusting.
NOAA says snow is expected above 8000 feet with up to 9 inches over the highest peaks.
This advisory is in effect from Friday at 6 AM until Saturday.
If you are heading to a football game over the weekend that takes you over a pass in the area, allow for extra time.
