Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... MISSOULA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /MSO/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... FREEZING RAIN. LIGHT FREEZING RAIN WILL CONTINUE OVER THE AIRPORT THROUGH ROUGHLY 6PM MST. ACCUMULATIONS WILL BE MINIMAL ON PAVED SURFACES, BUT RAISED SURFACES COULD SEE A LIGHT GLAZE.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...LIGHT FREEZING RAIN. ELEVATED SURFACES, SUCH AS BRIDGE DECKS MAY BECOME SLICK DUE TO A LIGHT GLAZE OF ICE. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE AFFECTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&