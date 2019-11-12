EUREKA - Wildlife officials are investigating a grizzly bear death near Eureka.
The incident happened at Sinclair Creek Trail in the Kootenai National Forest east of Eureka. Wildlife officials say an adult male hunter was being chased down by a mother grizzly with her cub on November 7.
The hunter shot and killed the mother grizzly and then alerted a Montana Game Warden, according to Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks (FWP).
FWP warns people in the wilderness to be mindful, especially while recreating around berry patches, streams and heavily forested areas. They also urge recreationists to bring bear spray for protection.
For more tips on bear safety, visit FWP's website.