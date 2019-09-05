MISSOULA - Health officials say new whooping cough cases to crop up all summer, and as kids go back to school, families are reminded to take steps to prevent the spread of illness.
Missoula County has 169 confirmed pertussis cases as of Sept. 5, according to a release from the city-county health department.
An average of two new cases a week were reported through the summer. Staff at Target Range recently confirmed one case of whooping cough was being investigated.
Whooping cough, or pertussis, can be especially dangerous to infants, pregnant women and immunocompromised people. People who have been vaccinated can still spread the disease, although they usually have less severe symptoms.
Health officials are reminding people to protect themselves by washing their hands, covering their cough and staying home from work or school if they're sick.
From the health department's release:
As of today, Missoula County has 169 confirmed pertussis cases, according to Cindy Farr, Health Promotion Director at the Missoula City-County Health Department. While new pertussis cases slowed down during the summer, it did not go away. Confirmed cases continued to be reported at an average of two cases per week throughout the summer. Cases have been reported across all ages, from infant to adults and in both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.
As we enter into a new school year, it is important to understand how to protect yourselves and help stop the spread of pertussis:
• Wash your hands
• Cover your cough
• Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick.
If you are experiencing symptoms of pertussis, please seek medical care. The following is
general information about pertussis:
• Pertussis symptoms include runny nose, sneezing, mild to severe cough, and a low fever.
• Pertussis is dangerous for high risk groups which are infants, pregnant women, and
people who are immunocompromised.
• Symptoms in infants are often atypical and severe, including difficulty breathing and
blue lips.
• People who have been vaccinated generally have less severe symptoms, but they can
still spread the disease.
• The classic “whoop” cough associated with pertussis is often absent in vaccinated
individuals and infants.
• Health care providers can test for pertussis and effectively treat it with antibiotics.
• Anyone who has been exposed to someone who has pertussis should watch for
symptoms and seek medical care if symptoms appear.
If you or your child are identified as a person who has been exposed to a positive case of
pertussis, you will be contacted by the Missoula City-County Health Department or staff at your
child’s school.
“We know that this outbreak has been difficult for families and schools. We appreciate the help and understanding from parents, school staff and health care providers as we are entering into another school year. Your continued cooperation and vigilance is essential