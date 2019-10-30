WHITEFISH - Police say they're investigating after three women were hospitalized after going out to a local bar on Saturday night.
Whitefish Police say three patrons at Casey's Bar were taken to North Valley Hospital in the early morning hours of Oct. 27 after collapsing or losing consciousness. The women didn't know each other and all had consumed alcohol.
Authorities are conducting tests to determine if the women were drugged without their knowledge.
Casey's Bar in Whitefish posted on Facebook Wednesday, saying that they are working with police, and want to provide a safe and fun environment:
"Casey’s is committed to providing a safe and enjoyable environment for our guests. This past Saturday night, there were multiple incidents of the criminal use of a “date rape” drug at our establishment. We are coordinating our efforts with the Whitefish Police Department and are confident WPD will apprehend the perpetrator(s)...
The use of "date rape" drugs is a serious problem afflicting communities across the country. We can protect OUR community by remaining vigilant. We have extensive security measures in effect, but also want our guests to be aware of their surroundings, look out for their friends and neighbors, and immediately report any suspicious activity to our security team."
Whitefish police say they'll provide further information once the investigation is complete.
Nearly 11 million American women have been raped while drugged or intoxicated, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The department says rapists sometimes use drugs such as Rohypnol or GHB and slip them into an unattended drink in order to incapacitate a victim and commit sexual assault.