Whitefish girl struck by car after getting off school bus "all smiles" at hospital

WHITEFISH - As the saying goes, "A smile is worth a thousand words."
And this is true for six-year-old Jordana Hubble.
The Whitefish girl was admitted into a coma emergence program at a Houston hospital earlier this week as she continues to recover from injuries when she was hit by a car while getting off the school bus.
And already, her family is seeing a difference.
The Olney Fire Department shared on update on their Facebook page on Thursday.
In the post, Jordana's aunt says that doctors at Nexus Children's Hospital have changed her medications and have determined she's in a “minimally conscious state” rather than being in a “continuous coma.”
The family says that now, Jordana is smiling and laughing and, at times, seems to recognize family members by both sight and sound.
Jordana suffered severe brain damage in the collision back in November.
And the incident has one Montana school district saying "enough is enough" when it comes to student safety.
In fact, the Bigfork School District has invested thousands of dollars on new equipment to make drivers stop for school buses.
"We've had drivers that have just sloughed us off as they pass by us, because they're in a hurry to get somewhere and that's just unacceptable," said Transportation Director Rob Tracy. "And that's just unacceptable."
ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall hopped onboard the school bus to take a look at the great lengths Bigfork School District is going to to keep kids safe.
Each of their school buses now has extended stop sign arms.
It takes the length of the stop sign arm from about 18 inches to about 6 feet, well into the oncoming lane.
So are they working?
She talks with Tracy about the impact these signs are having on student stafey.
The special report "Red Means Stop" airs on Sunday, February 2 right after the Super Bowl on FOX Montana.