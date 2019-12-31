MONTANA- With the holidays over and Christmas eve in the rearview mirror we have got a couple emails about when is the right time to get rid of your Christmas tree is.
Experts say the going expiration date for your Christmas tree is 12 days after Christmas.
So we still have a few days left to keep the tree up, but when you're ready to get rid of it here's some information on how you can ditch your trees,
In Bozeman, Gallatin County regional park, BMX Park, and the softball complex will be the place for Bozeman residents to drop tress off.
In Missoula, residents can recycle holiday trees for free right now to January 15, by dropping them off at county parks.
In Great Falls, residents are being encouraged to recycle their Christmas trees by putting them in recycling containers at a few parks around the city.
In Helena, trees can be disposed of in two ways: through residential trash service or by residents self-hauling their trees.
You are asked to not cut the tree into smaller pieces, whole trees are easier to manage.