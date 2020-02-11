BOZEMAN- Information is still limited but a patient is being evaluated for coronavirus in Bozeman.
Its very important to note that the patient is being evaluated and that it’s not a confirmed case.
This individual traveled to china for business and was displaying symptoms of an illness and as a precautionary measure this individual was placed into corentine to illuminate any risk or exposure.
Again it’s important to note that this is not a confirmed case of the virus, but if you’re worried there are precautionary measures you can take when it comes to fighting any illness including, coronavirus.
The CDC says wash hands hourly, avoid close contact with people who are sick, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with -unwashed hands, stay home when you are sick and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
Now the CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear facemask to protect themselves from respiratory viruses including coronavirus.
They only advise that people who are showing signs of illness or have been exposed to someone with the illness wear a mask.
The CDC goal is to save masks for those who were ill so that there is no waste in product and resources.
If you want to wear a mask for your own precaution, we did some research for you and reached out to several local retailers.
CVS- sold out
Target- sold out
Safeway- didn’t have in stock
Smiths- sold out
If you’re a retailer and you do in fact carry facemasks and you want to be added to this list or your on the list and want your status updated, please email us.
Right now the Gallatin County Health Department does believe that this person had limited interaction with community members and believes there is very low risk to the county.
We will continue to update this story.