MISSOULA - Some parts of Western Montana are under a Winter Storm Warning, while others are under a Winter Weather Advisory as snowfall continues across the region.
Missoula has a warning in place until 6:00 am Monday, as the city can expect a mix of rain and snow throughout Sunday, with one-to-three inches possible, highs near 40 degrees and wind gusts as strong as 37 miles-per-hour.
Towards the northwest and southwest, there are Winter Weather Advisories in effect until Sunday evening at 6:00 pm. Depending on the area, you could possibly get a mix of rain and snow or one of either, as temperatures hit the upper 30s throughout.
As a result of the weather, some regions have already experienced downed trees, power outages and blocked roads, such as homeowners by Flathead Lake.
While Western Montana isn’t expecting much snowfall through to Sunday morning, you could possibly see a freezing week ahead with temperatures in the low 20s, a record low, according to the National Weather Service. Frozen pipes, irrigation systems and plants could happen as a result of the freezing cold.