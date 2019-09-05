Western Montana's Northern Rockies Incident Management Team heads to Alaska's Swan Lake Fire

MISSOULA- The Swan Lake Fire burning in the Kenai-Kodiak area in Alaska ignited June 5th in the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge Wilderness.
The fire has grown from an original 4 to 5 acres to over 163,000 acres, and now an incident team from western Montana is preparing to make the trip and assist with this fire.
The Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 4 will arrive in Alaska Saturday and Sunday to begin briefing. Once the 42 person team takes over from the previous management team, they will be in charge of managing fire personal and air crews.
Fire bosses say that having 42 fresh faces arrive brings new life to their suppression efforts.
"A fresh team, so to speak, that hasn’t been working on multiple fires come in from out of the geographic area is helpful just from the energy and safety standpoint to be looking at things and making sure good decisions are being made throughout on the fire,” PIO for the Northern Rockies Type II Incident Management Team, Tim Engrav said.
This Incident Management team will work for 14 days in Alaska before making their way back home to Montana and Idaho.