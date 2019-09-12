WEST YELLOWSTONE - Investigators say three children, one as young as 4 years old, report that their neighbor sexually assaulted them.
A report from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says Kenneth Allen Perez, 52, is a neighbor of the first alleged victim, who lives in an apartment complex in West Yellowstone.
The young girl told her parents that on July 23, Perez walked past her, reached down and touched her vagina from the outside of her clothing. Her parents reported Perez to police.
An investigating sheriff's deputy says that while talking to neighbors, he learned of other sexual assault allegations against Perez.
Two other children in the apartment complex, a 4-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy, told investigators that Perez would sometimes molest them while babysitting.
Perez denied the accusations when talking to officers on Sept. 11, but gave inconsistent statements. He was arrested and booked into Gallatin County jail on Sept. 11 on a sexual assault charge.