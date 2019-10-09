Update: Sweetgrass County Sheriffs are reporting Interstate 90 westbound is closed at exit 337. They urge drivers to use extreme caution for several miles ahead of this exit and prepare to slow.￼ Fire units are in the area with lights.
A photo Sweetgrass County shared on Facebook appears to show the roads heavily caked with snow and ice.
LIVINGSTON - A multiple vehicle collision is blocking all west bound lanes of Interstate-90 near Livingston.
The Montana Department of Transportation reports the accident happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday when roads were covered with snow and ice.
The incident is four miles east of Livingston. The MDT is encouraging people to detour through Livingston.