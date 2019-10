Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1-2 INCHES. ICY ROADWAYS AND POCKETS OF BLOWING SNOW. * WHERE...BITTERROOT VALLEY. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...ICY ROADWAYS HAVE BEEN REPORTED DUE TO SNOW AND ISOLATED AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW FROM FLORENCE SOUTHWARD IN THE BITTERROOT VALLEY. HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED FOR THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&