We're in a weather authority alert as warm temperatures, gusty winds and low humidity is expected across Southwest Montana tonight, and more wild weather is on the way for the weekend.
RED FLAG WARNING: Bitterroot National Forest and Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest will see scattered thunderstorms with a mix of wet and dry cores. These storms can bring strikes of lightning and gusty winds with outflow winds up to 40mph. Lightning may cause new fires and gusty winds may create erratic fire behavior.
AIR QUALITY ALERT: Air Quality is "unhealthy for sensitive groups" for people in the Libby, Eureka and the Kooteani National Forest area. Sensitive groups include people with lung disease, older adults and young children.
FLASH FLOODS: The National Weather Service is predicting cool temperatures, thunderstorms and a potential for flash flooding on Friday and Saturday in parts of Idaho and Western Montana.