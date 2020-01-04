MISSOULA - Weather watchers are warning people that avalanches are very likely in the mountains on Saturday.
The West Central Montana Avalanche Center raised the warning of avalanches to "Considerable" in West Central Montana. The danger level only applies to backcountry areas, not developed ski areas.
They site numerous human triggered avalanches over the last three days including one near Seeley Lake that killed two men from Anaconda.
Todd Glew with the Avalanche Center said his main concern is 2-3 new feet of snow sitting on top of multiple weak layers of snow. His second concern is strong wind gusts predicted for Saturday.
Glew writes in part, "Bottom line: There is plenty of fun to be had skiing and riding on slopes below 30 degrees. Stay off of and well away from avalanche terrain as avalanches can be remotely triggered. This is a snowpack I do not trust, and getting caught in an avalanche today would be deadly."
ABC FOX Montana is in a weather authority alert through Sunday morning to prepare viewers for damaging winds and avalanche conditions.