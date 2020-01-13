Ways to beat the cold temperatures across the state of Montana on Monday

BOZEMAN- With frigid cold temperatures settling in across the state of Montana, here are a few ways you can beat the cold temperatures on Monday.
In the Bozeman area, the Gallatin Valley Mall welcomes people of all ages to walk laps. There is an official class that takes place for mall walking, though you do not have to be a part of the class.
The Bozeman Senior Center opens its doors at 8:30 a.m., they host a lunch at noon and it is a suggested donation of $4.00.
In the Great Falls area, the senior center opens at 8:00 a.m. they host bridge games and a snack bar on Monday. The Holiday Village Mall opens at 10:00 a.m. for mall walking.
In the Billings area, if you have kids at home on Monday there is a “Kids Paint!” event going on at Yellowstone Coffee and Canvas, it runs about $12 and goes from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Rimrock Mall will be open for mall walking and it opens at 10 a.m.
Over in Livingston, the Park County Senior Center will open at 9 a.m.
If you plan on staying home Monday to ride out the cold temperatures here are a few hacks to help keep the heat in and the cold out.
Block the bottom of your door with the pool noodle, that works is insulation on your door and helps keep the heat in.
Put bubble wrap on your windows, this helps to keep the heat escaping through the glass.
Reverse the ceiling fans, heat raises so if you reverse the motion to clockwise this will move warm air down to keep you warm.