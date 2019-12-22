Montana Highway Patrol shared the following message and video on their Facebook Page Sunday:
Yesterday we showed video of the damage that can result when drivers fail to slow down or move over. Unfortunately, we have another recent example of this that occurred within the past few weeks.
Trooper Zach Rehbein was investigating another crash when a truck was in the left lane and lost control. The truck hit the front end of Trooper Rehbein's car and struck the driver side door at an angle in a side-swipe style crash. After the collision, the pickup rolled.
Fortunately, Trooper Rehbein is going to be okay and has been medically released for his next shift.
It's our hope that by sharing these stories, that we can remind people of the importance of slowing down and moving over. Not only is it the law, but it's the right thing to do. We're feeling very fortunate that neither of the crashes that we showed you this weekend resulted in significant injuries.
