A NASA astronaut making history most recently called Livingston, Montana home - before she moved to space.
Christina Koch is part of the first all-female team to go on a spacewalk on Friday.
Koch's NASA bio says she grew up in Michigan and most recently lived in Livingston, Montana.
She's currently working aboard the International Space Station and is on track to set the record for longest spaceflight by a woman: 328 days.
NASA's bio says her career has included stints at the South Pole:
"Her career began as an Electrical Engineer at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center’s Laboratory for High Energy Astrophysics, where she contributed to scientific instruments on several NASA missions studying cosmology and astrophysics. Koch then became a Research Associate in the United States Antarctic Program from 2004 to 2007. This included a year long stay with a winter-over at the Admunsen-Scott South Pole Station and a season at Palmer Station. ...She contributed to instruments studying radiation particles for NASA missions, including Juno and the Van Allen Probes. In 2010, Koch returned to remote scientific field work with tours including Palmer Station in Antarctica and multiple winter seasons at Summit Station in Greenland."
The team gave a talk on NASA Live TV on Monday from space.