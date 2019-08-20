KALISPELL - Authorities say they arrested a 26-year-old man who was wanted by Washington police.
A release from the Kalispell Police Department says Vance Davis, 26, was a wanted escapee with "violent tendencies" and had threatened suicide by cop.
They say Davis was captured after a special response team and Flathead County sheriff's deputies monitored a house in the Woodland Park area.
Davis was arrested on Aug. 19 in a traffic stop that used a "distraction device." A woman who was driving him was questioned and released.
He's held in Flathead County on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.