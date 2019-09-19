KALISPELL- After nearly two months away from her family, a border collie named Katie, is home safe.
Carole and Vern King were visiting Kalispell in July, with Katie.
One night while the King family was out to dinner, a thunderstorm rolled through and scared Katie, who escaped the hotel room.
Carole and Vern spent 57 days getting up early, searching farms and canola fields. They purchased live animal traps and game cameras. And Carole quit her job.
After putting up nearly 600 flyers, Carole got the call she'd been waiting for last Sunday. A resident spotted Katie and the pup was reunited with her people.
It was an emotional homecoming that Carole said was only possible because of the support of the Kalispell community.
"She was everywhere on everybody's site, everybody's Facebook page. Everybody knew about her and I was getting calls all the time, you know to come and is this your dog, I think I saw your dog," said King. "I had people bringing food out to me; the community is probably the major reason why I have my dog back and why I hung in there."
The King's said since finding Katie, they have received multiple offers from pet groomers and pet stores, saying to bring Katie in anytime for free services.
After the whirlwind search, her family says they are just happy to have her back home.