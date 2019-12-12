BUTTE - A warrant has been issued for a Butte woman who's facing a negligent homicide charge in the suffocation death of her 5-month-old daughter.
According to the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department, a warrant for arrest has been filed for Audria Shannon Nickerson.
In September, officers found Nickerson slumped over the steering wheel of her car, on top of her infant daughter just a few hundred yards from the Butte Police Station. Officers eventually broke the window of the car to remove Nickerson and immediately begin CPR on the infant.
Both the 5-month-old girl and a young boy who was in the backseat of the car were taken to the hospital. The infant was pronounced dead. The boy was turned over to the Department of Family Services.
Police say, the cause of death for the infant was determined to be suffocation.
Thursday, after months of investigation, Butte-Silver Bow authorities say Nickerson tested positive for meth back in September.
Nickerson has not been arrested yet and officers don't believe she's in the Butte area. A warrant with $250,000 bond is out for her arrest.
Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich says this was a tough case for all first responders in Butte and they did their due diligence when investigating this case. "It was a death of a very small infant, so we wanted to make sure we had all our facts correct and we knew that the death was suspicious at the time that it occurred," said Skuletich.
Anyone with information on Nickerson's whereabouts is encouraged to call police.