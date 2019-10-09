Montana Highway Patrol is currently reporting more than 50 incidents on the roads as of 11:00am.
Everything from crash slide off to jack knifed semi's have been reported.
So far, since 3:45 am there have only been 3 crashes reported with injuries.
At 7:48 an injury crash was reported on Hwy 89 at MM 20.
Another injury crash was reported on Montana Avenue in Helena at 9:38 am
A third injury crash was reported in Deer Lodge on I-90 Eastbound MM 199.
There are not other details available about these crashes other than injuries were involved.
MHP tells us they're expecting a very long day ahead as more people hit the road.
Be sure to check the Montana Highway Road Report (click here) for travel conditions in your area.