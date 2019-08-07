A viral video shows a man illegally petting a bison at Yellowstone National Park, putting himself in danger and violating park policy.
The video was posted July 8 by Earl Hughes. It ignited a storm of comments, some from people who mistakenly believe that approaching a bison isn't dangerous.
"some people have a way with animals and know how to read them. This guy didn't put himself or others in any danger," writes BigDaddyCool42.
Other commenters were more familiar with Yellowstone rules and basic safety around large animals:
"I get the anger directed at the guy petting it but basically everyone there is in violation of the 25 yard rule," writes Komainu.
The park says it's investigating the illegal activity:
“The individual who recently was captured on video touching a wild bison along a park boardwalk showed an incredible lack of judgement and common sense,” said Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly. “Not only did he put himself and others at risk, he violated regulations designed to keep these animals wild. We expect better from our visitors.”
Yellowstone Park policy asks visitors to stay away from wildlife, because they can become aggressive:
"Park regulations require visitors to stay a minimum of 25 yards – the length of two regular school buses – away from most large animals and a minimum of 100 yards – the length of a football field – away from bears and wolves at all times."
Already this summer, a young girl was tossed into the air and injured by a bull bison that grew enraged after visitors crowded in too close to it.
You can help by taking the Yellowstone Pledge and encouraging others to respect wildlife in the park.
Story updated 10 AM Aug. 7 with additional statement from Yellowstone.