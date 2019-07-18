A video is going viral on social media that shows men golfing off of the side of the Going to the Sun Road in Glacier National Park.
This video was recently captured by Misty Morrow of Columbia Falls.
She told ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall that she and her family where returning from a road trip to Illinois on Monday when they were stopped on the Sun Road due to construction.
She says that they were located on the east side of Logan Pass.
Because the wait was expected to be nearly an hour, Morrow says that people parked and got out of their cars.
Many people were taking pictures; others were just walking around.
She tells us that she was shocked when she saw a few men hitting golf balls off the side of road and down the mountain.
She says that they must have hit four or five golf balls.
As soon as traffic started moving again, they drove down the Sun Road.
And as soon as they got cell phone service, she says that they reported it to park law enforcement.
Authorities told her that they are looking into the situation.
According to the Glacier National Park website, visitors are encouraged not to litter and follow the 'Leave No Trace' philosophy.