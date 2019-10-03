HARDIN - An animal shelter is fundraising to help out a dog after he was brought in with a 6-pound tumor growing from his abdomen.
Freckles and Tomcat Rescue says Lucky Brown Dog is in good spirits after a veterinarian at Sugar Factory Vet Clinic removed the 6.3-pound mass this week. The dog was brought in by his owners in Lame Deer.
They say he appears to be in good health otherwise. The shelter is accepting donations to pay for healthy food for Lucky Brown Dog, and for a biopsy of the mass to determine if it is malignant.
Click here if you'd like to donate via PayPal.
Photos: Freckles and Tomcat Rescue