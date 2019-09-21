Vandals carved "Strike" into Roseburg Forest Products property

MISSOULA- Following a Missoula climate strike Friday as a part of the global movement to stop climate change.
Workers at Roseburg Forest Products discovered vandalism on the property Saturday.
The word "Strike" was weed whacked in grass behind the establishment.
Workers say they don't have any leads onto exactly who trespassed and vandalized the property but that they believe it is linked to yesterday's strike.
Workers also told us that the cleanup of the vandalism was taken down rather quickly and that nothing was permanently damaged.
