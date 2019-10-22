FRENCHTOWN - Vandals recently broke into a park entrance station, stole items and damaged the lawn at Frenchtown Pond State Park.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is asking for anyone with information to come forward.
From FWP:
Crimes like this one are often solved because of leads provided by the public, and FWP encourages anyone with information to contact FWP at 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to a conviction.