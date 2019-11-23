GLASGOW- Valley County Dispatch is warning people of counterfeit $100 bills.
According to Valley County Dispatch, none of the fake bills have been passed around in the area, but they are still warning people to check bills carefully before accepting them.
Officials say people should keep an eye out for counterfeit money, especially around the holidays.
Last December in Butte, police were telling people to watch out for counterfeits after increased reports. Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich saying cashiers need to be cautious during the holiday season, and that people know they’re going to be a lot busier than normal.
Great Falls Police Department reported in December of 2017 that they were investigating several complaints of counterfeit currency over a few month period.
Banknotes have several identifying marks and security measures to make counterfeiting the bills harder.
Federal agencies urge people to know their money to prevent counterfeits from being accepted in the first place.
According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, if you suspect a counterfeit note, or have information about counterfeiting activity, you are asked to report it to the U.S. Secret Service or your local police.
The U.S. Treasury says if you accept a counterfeit bill, you will not be paid for turning it in, but it is the right thing to do.
Montana Code says anyone convicted of forgery for property, labor or services obtained valuing under $1,500 can face a fine of up to $500 for the first offense.