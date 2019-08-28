KALISPELL - Officials say Flathead County vaccination rates are continuing to decline, and are so low that public schools are at increased risk of disease outbreaks.
Parents are urged to make sure their children are up-to-date on immunizations, including the MMR vaccine.
The Flathead City-County Health Department says data from last year show a continued drop in school immunization rates and an increase in religious exemptions.
They say the county isn't meeting the 95 percent vaccination rate needed to prevent serious outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles, mumps and rubella.
Immunization rates are as low as 87.7 percent for Flathead County kindergarten classes. Officials say if measles cases crop up in the schools, any students who aren't up-to-date on their vaccines will not be allowed to attend school for a period that could last several months.
If you'd like to learn more about how to get your child vaccinated before school, call your healthcare provider or Flathead County at 406-751-8110.