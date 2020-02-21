Used Book sale in Bozeman to benefit public library

BOZEMAN- Maybe you need a new book to read and don't want to pay full price.
The Bozeman Library is aiming to help with that problem over the weekend. Thousands of used books are on sale and the proceeds are going back to benefit the public library.
Bozeman Public Library members will get a first look at the collection of books that are up for grabs. You can become a member by following this link or at the door.
The presale begins on Friday and the public sale will be on Saturday. You can follow this link to RSVP.