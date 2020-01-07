ARABIAN SEA - Dylan Grady of Butte is an aviation structural mechanic airman. He is photographed is repairing the rear blades on a Sea Hawk helicopter on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman hangar in the Arabian Sea on January 6.
Grady is a part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, who are stationed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area. They look after the areas surrounding the Central Region maritime choke points that connect the Mediterranean, Pacific and western Indian Ocean to make sure they are safe and secure, according to a release from the US Navy.