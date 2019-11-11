UPDATE: The three hunters were found after being reported overdue by the Bridgewater County Sheriff's Office Monday morning.
The hunters walked out in Meagher County after their car malfunctioned.
----
Three hunters were reported overdue by the Broadwater County Sheriff's Office this morning.
The hunters are two men and one woman from Cascade County. They were driving a black 2016 Dodge Ram with Montana licence plate CJM584. They were expected to return home in Great Falls at 9 PM Sunday. The last time they were spotted was on Sunday around noon in White Sulphur Springs.
Officers say the only location they know of is the Sulphur Bar area.
Please contact the Broadwater County Sheriff's office if you spot the hunters or their vehicle at 406-266-3441.
(Story was updated at 11:55 AM)