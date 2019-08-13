UPDATE (4:00PM): According to Great Falls Police who are on the scene just outside the gates to MAFB, the situation has been taken care of and there is no threat to the public.
According to MAFB Facebook, a suspect has been apprehended off base by Great Falls Police.
Sergeant Munkres with GFPD says the male arrested was under suspicion of an auto theft, and was never on base. The suspect was arrested outside Miracle Mile.
Breaking into the newsroom, Malmstrom Air Force Base has announced they are under a real world lockdown.
The following message was posted on their Official Facebook Page:
REAL WORLD
LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN
For Malmstrom AFB. There is a possible armed and dangerous individual around Matador, Atlas, Peacekeeping, and Titan housing on base. All base personnel in these areas, LOCKDOWN procedures and immediately take shelter in the nearest building away from the threat area. Lock your doors and stay inside.
REAL WORLD