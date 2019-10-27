Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...FROM 9 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM MDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE AFFECTED. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY, ESPECIALLY DURING THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING. THE COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 15 BELOW ZERO COULD RESULT IN HYPOTHERMIA IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&