UPDATE (10/27/19 8:00PM) The following message is from BLES: "Tony has been located safe and is with family at this time, thank you for all of your help."
Blackfeet Law Enforcement posted to their Facebook page asking for the public's help finding 16 year old Tony Many Guns Jr.
He was last seen Saturday night.
Tony is described as 6'1'' and weighs roughly 150 lbs.
According to BLES, he was last seen wearing a blue and black flannel with a maroon native print sweater with jeans.
Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to call Blackfeet Law Enforcement Dispatch at (406)338-4000.