UPDATE: Authorities say Clifford has been found and is safe.
DEER LODGE - A 77-year-old man with Alzheimer's is missing from the Deer Lodge area. Authorities say he may be in Butte.
From the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement:
Clifford Schultz, age 77 has been reported as missing from Deer Lodge. Clifford has been known to catch rides to Butte. Clifford was last seen Monday, wearing gray sweatshirt and red plaid pajama pants. Clifford does have Alzheimer’s.
If you see Clifford please contact our department at 497-1120 or Deer Lodge PD at 846-2711.