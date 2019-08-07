Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * AFFECTED AREA: FIRE ZONE 103 (CLEARWATER/NEZ PERCE). FIRE ZONE 108 (EAST LOLO). FIRE ZONE 109 (BITTERROOT). FIRE ZONE 110 (DEERLODGE/WEST BEAVERHEAD). FIRE ZONE 111 (EAST BEAVERHEAD). * IMPACTS: LIGHTNING MAY RESULT IN NEW FIRE STARTS AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS MAY CREATE ERRATIC FIRE BEHAVIOR. * THUNDERSTORMS: SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH A MIX OF WET AND DRY CORES WILL DEVELOP THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. * OUTFLOW WINDS: OUTFLOW WINDS UP TO 40 MPH. &&