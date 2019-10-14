UPDATE: According to Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton, the Amber Alert issued tonight from Glacier County has been canceled and the young girl is safe and in good health. Authorities caught up with the car on I-15 near Helena. A suspect is in custody. The Glacier County Sheriff's Office, Cascade County Sheriff's Office, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office, and the Montana Highway Patrol all helped investigate.
Authorities have issued an Amber Alert across the state just after 8:30 Monday night for a Blue Chevy that was spotted heading south along I-15 in Great Falls.
Right now details are limited.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Glacier County Sheriff's Office at (406) -873-2711.