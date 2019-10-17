DEER LODGE - All inmates were accounted for and authorities gave the all-clear after an initial report that an inmate had gone missing at Montana State Prison.
Montana State Prison notified the Powell County Sheriff's Office that an inmate was unaccounted for as of Thursday afternoon around 3 PM.
The sheriff's office says all inmates were accounted for and no one had escaped as of 5 PM.
Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles told our reporter that his deputies were not asked to conduct a search outside prison walls.
Montana State Prison released information about the incident shortly before 6 PM. It read:
At 2:30 pm on October 17, 2019, Montana State Prison sounded their alarm due to a count discrepancy. Following protocol for verification, all inmates and staff were accounted for and the facility is no longer on lockdown.
Story updated 6:22 PM with new information from the Montana State Prison.