University of Montana upgrades hourly parking meters

MISSOULA- School's back in session for the University of Montana -- and the mountain campus has undergone some changes when it comes to onsite parking.
Following in the steps of the city, the University has upgraded to "T2" parking technology.
The parking machines allow parkers to walk up, insert a card, or change, and walk away with a time receipt.
UM says this is just one of three phases that the university will make to improve its parking.
"We have the ability now that you purchase your time like you do downtown, then you put the paper sticker in your car, but it will also notify you if you put your cell phone number in there that you are about to expire and you can add time to that on your phone, you just can't do the initial purchase at this time. Hopefully we'll have that up and running like I said by the end of the year,” Chief of Police for UM, Marty Ludemann said.
The other two phases will allow customers to purchase parking time from the app, and by fall 2020 -- the University will have license plate technology so faculty, staff, and students can register license plates online for parking.