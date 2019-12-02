MISSOULA - Emma Lommasson, an adored University of Montana alum, passed away Saturday, November 30 at 107-years-old.
According to the Missoulian, Lommasson's service to UM spanned the past eight decades. Her UM journey started when she earned her bachelor's in mathematics in 1933. She went back for her master's degree in 1937, educated World-War II pilots and was a registrar office employee until she retired in 1977.
She served UM as a volunteer many years after she retired.
UM will hold a memorial for Lommasson. Date and location are to be determined.