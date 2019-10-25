MISSOULA - The University of Montana is having an e-cigarette drive. Students can hand in their vape pens and e-cigs at the Curry Health Center from Saturday October 26 to Wednesday, October 30.
Organizers say the goal is to warn students about the dangers of vaping and encourage them to quit. This comes just weeks after the state's first death due to vaping related illness.
Curry Health Center wellness director Linda Green said, "Our students have been extremely proactive in raising awareness about the dangers of e-cigarettes on campus."
Event organizer and UM senior majoring in community health Bobby Sonsteng said he felt inspired to do something and spread information on the major health risks related to vaping.
"E-cigs are an unknown and scary habit, and we are here to help students take control of their lives and provide as much support as we can in the quitting process," Sonsteng said.
The University's release says the amount of students who said they vape regularly in the past two years doubled. Monthly e-cig users also doubled in two years.
Five dollar gift cards will be handed out to anyone who hands in their vaping products. The health center will also have a raffle for grand prizes of an Apple Watch or Beats by Dre headphones.