UM Tailgaters celebrate a special 37th birthday

MISSOULA- Saturday night the Washington-Grizzly Stadium will be full of Griz football fans, but before they all entered the game, they were most likely tailgating.
Good food, good drinks, and good company, but among the tailgaters was a very special birthday.
A tailgating crew, called the “Montambulance" is turning 37 Saturday.
The restored ambulance was adopted from former Griz alum and fans seven years ago, before they restored her, redesigned her, and now shows her off for all of Griz nation to see.
With today being the Griz's first home game, “Montambulance” tailgaters say the event is really about being together.
"Friends, family, get together, seeing people you don't normally get to see.You got friends and family that are coming from all over the state of Montana, out of state- like I said I'm coming from Seattle so you get a lot of people that are coming back that you don't normally get to see,” UM alum, Bryce Lawrence said.
Montambulance owners say they will be celebrating with cake before the game, and GO GRIZ.