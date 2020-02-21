MISSOULA - A University of Montana student reported being followed on campus by a man wearing a black cape.
The woman was walking past the Fine Arts building at about 1:45 a.m. when the man emerged from under the stairs and followed her without saying anything. The student described him as a man with medium build wearing a black cape but was unable to any other physical description.
She was not grabbed or harmed. UMPD responded to the scene, searched for the suspect, but was unable to locate him.
If you have any information about this incident please call UMPD at 406-243-4000 or 406-243-6131.
UM's GrizWalk service is an alternative to walking alone and can be contacted by calling 406-243-2777.
This is the release from UMPD:
Early Friday morning February 21 st , 2020 at about 01:42 a UM student reported that as she walked past the Fine Arts building a male wearing a black cape emerged from under the stairs and followed her, he did not say anything. She described him as a male of medium build wearing a black cape. She was unable to provide any additional physical description. The student ran to Jesse Hall. She did not see where the male went. The female was not grabbed or harmed. UMPD responded to the scene and searched for the subject but was unable to locate him. The incident is under investigation by the University of Montana Police Department. If you have any information about this incident please call UMPD at (406) 243-4000 or 243-6131. Using UM's GrizWalk service is a safe alternative to walking alone and can be contacted by calling (406) 243-2777.