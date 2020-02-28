The University of Montana is seeking funding in the 2021 state legislative session that could add new buildings, safety upgrades and improve infrastructure.
UM officials said the University is working on a new era of investment in facilities and student-led capabilities.
UM is requesting $6 million in spending authority, and $1.5 million in infrastructure repairs for the music building through the state's "long range building program."
The interim dean to the College of Arts and Media said the first step is focusing on safety for the music building.
"What can we do in terms of making the building as safe and accessible as possible. Once we've got that secured, we move on to figuring out how do we significantly improve the student experience," John DeBoer said.
With the money, the University wants to renovate dorms and add a new dining facility for students and staff.
UM is also proposing a new state-of-the-art building that would be a forestry, conservation and science lab teaching complex.
The proposed projects have been submitted to the Montana University System Board of Regents. The Regents will meet March 5-6 at UM-Western in Dillon to vote on priorities for the Montana University System.