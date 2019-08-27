UM's famous statue turns 50-years-old

MISSOULA- The University of Montana's iconic grizzly turned 50 Tuesday, and there was no other way to celebrate than with cake, and community members.
If you've ever visited the University of Montana campus -- you probably have a snapshot with the bear sitting in your phone.
It's one of the most iconic spots at UM -- and Tuesday -- people got to celebrate one special bear.
This statue was created by a Montana artist named Rudy Audio, the Chair of the School of Art at the University. Art history buffs say, this three ton statue started as a form of trade.
"While there's lot of anecdotal stories on how the bear came to be but it basically came from the university president who asked Rudy to do it and there's a story that he traded the bear for the new facility the school of arts, the ceramic studios and the sculpture studios came because he was willing to do this commission for the University,” Director of the Montana Museum of Arts and Culture, Rafael Chacon said.
And 50 years later, the grizzly statue is still famous. Thousands of pictures have been taken, and thousands of people have stopped to take in the art.
Birthday party goers say everyone has a story to tell about their time with the statue.
"My dad worked here when I was growing up so I've spent a lot of time on this campus and it's really cool to see everyone because I know how much this bear means to them,” Missoula resident, Keiana Griggs said.
The University band serenaded the birthday party with the "Happy Birthday" song, and of course completing the celebration with cake.
"It's kind of cool to see a pretty big symbol on campus and see everyone walk around celebrating,” senior student, Jack Whittle said.
People in attendance say they can’t it’s been half a century.
"It's hard to believe that this sculpture is 50 years but it's been here a long time and the identity of the University is wrapped up in that sculpture,” added Chacon.
Attendees say they can't wait for the grizzly's next 50 years, the silent guardian of campus.