UM's Big Sky Burgers N' Fries takes home Gold at national conference

MISSOULA-The University of Montana’s work in the kitchen is recently bringing some five star flavors to campus.
Big Sky Burgers N' Fries recently took home gold, and now they're telling the public and students to come find out why.
UM dining didn't just walk away with one award-- but three Loyal E. Horton Dining Awards this year.
A Bronze award in Residential Dining--a Silver Award in Catering--and a Gold in Retail Sales for the University's burger concept--Big Sky Burgers N' Fries-- brought to life because of student feedback.
Trail Bundy, UM Dining’s Marketing and Communications Manager said, "We got a lot of different responses but we decided to settle on the 1950's drive in dining concept. At this particular location we do everything from old traditional burgers to chicken sandwiches, deep fried oreos, definitely one of my favorites, and of course like milk shakes and malts as well, so everything that you find from the era of the 1950's."
Innovative and local--Big Sky Burgers N' Fries partners with local ranchers and vendors like Redneck Sausage and Wilcoxon ice cream to produce award winning meals.
Student customers say they don't just come back for the food, but the experience as well.
"I really like it - I like that they added it-their shakes are really good and everyone is really friendly that works there,” sophomore, Priya Keller said.
UM dining executives want Missoula to know that Big Sky Burgers N' Fries isn't just for students, the public is welcome to enjoy the award winning food as well.
Join UM Dining next Frida, September 27th, to celebrate their first birthday.