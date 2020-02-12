MISSOULA - There is a heavy police presence in downtown Missoula as police respond to an "active situation."
Missoula County Sheriff's Office has confirmed SWAT team is at the scene.
A spokeswoman for the city confirmed city hall is locked down as there is an "active situation" in the neighborhood. They're asking people to avoid the Ryman and Pine area. That includes City Hall, the County Courthouse and the City Council chambers.
According to a release from Missoula County:
"Missoula County buildings in the downtown core are also on lockdown. The public cannot enter these buildings at this time and should avoid the areas of Ryman and Pine, Woody and Pine, Ryman and Broadway and Woody and Broadway. Missoula County departments will not be able to provide public services. Please include this information in your reporting to eliminate any public traffic to these areas."
An operator at Providence St. Patrick Hospital confirms the hospital is locked down. No one is allowed to enter or leave.
According to Missoula County Public Schools Spokesperson Hatton Littman, there is no immediate danger present, but Hellgate High School and Lowell Elementary are on lockdown for precautionary measures due to the threat downtown.
University of Montana Police sent an alert to students confirming a shots were fired at an officer Wednesday morning. Here is the alert:
According to a Facebook post from Missoula County 9-1-1, "shelter in place and lock doors. Only call 9-1-1 if you see something suspicious."
This is a breaking story we will bring you more information as it becomes available.