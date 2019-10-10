MISSOULA - University of Montana police are searching for a man who reportedly exposed himself on the practice fields next to campus.
An alert issued Oct. 10 at 2:53 PM from the UMPD says officers are looking for a man who was last seen wearing a long shirt, black stockings, shoes and no pants, walking toward the Clark Fork River from the practice fields next to the Kim Williams Trail.
The man is described as a white adult, age 40-50, 6 feet tall, with short bond or gray hair and no facial hair.
Contact UM police or call 911 if you have any information on this case.