WASHINGTON D.C. - Today the U.S. Supreme Court will hear the case of Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue.
This case will decide if states may discriminate against religious options in generally available scholarship programs.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2002 that allowing such options is permissible under the federal Constitution. The question posed now is whether the state can exclude such options.
The case was accepted by the High Court after the Montana Supreme Court struck down the state's new scholarship tax-credit program in 2018. The case was struck down under its state constitution solely because some children receiving scholarships attend religious schools.
The Institute for Justice appealed the decision on behalf of three parents and three children who want to use their scholarships to attend a Christian school in Kalispell, MT. They are arguing that the Montana Supreme Court's decision violates the Free Exercise, Equal Protection and Establishment Clauses of the U.S. Constitution.
Senator Steve Daines attended the oral arguments in the case and is expected to meet the Montana families that brought the case forward.
“I am standing in front of the United States Supreme Court about to go inside to hear oral arguments for a case very relevant to the state of Montana,” Daines said. “This is the Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue case. This is about the fact Montana parents and children are being discriminated against simply because of the school that they choose. This is about equal protection under the law, under the constitution. This is about protecting our religious liberty. I’m looking forward to hearing these arguments and seeing Mrs. Espinoza.”
The court's decision is expected to be finalized in June.